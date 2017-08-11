ბილ გეიტსი Instagram-ზე დარეგისტრირდა

  • 14 აგვისტო 21:51
  • 88

Hello from Tanzania, Instagram! I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases. Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning. Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.

A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) on

Microsoft-ის დამფუძნებელი ბილ გეიტსი, სოციალურ ქსელ Instagram-ზე დარეგისტრირდა

მისი სახელი Instagram-ზე thisisbillgates-ია. სადაც წერია, რომ გვერდი მიეძღვნება კორპორაციის საქველმოქმედო საქმიანობას და ბილ გეიტსის ინტერესებს

თიკა სამხარაძე

71 სტატია

სხვა სიახლეები

14 აგვისტო 20:26

ვინ არიან პრანკერები ?
14 აგვისტო 19:47

iPhone 8-ის დიზაინი ცნობილია
14 აგვისტო 18:33

სამხრეთ კორეა ომის თავიდან აცილების მიზნით აშშ-ს დახმარებას სთხოვს
14 აგვისტო 14:23

ბუდაპეშტი, ევროპის ერთ-ერთი დამალული საგანძური
14 აგვისტო 12:01

თურქეთში ავტობუსის გადატრიალების შედეგად 4 ადამიანი დაიღუპა
14 აგვისტო 10:47

ბურკინა-ფასოში მომხდარი თავდასხმის შედეგად 17 ადამიანი გარდაიცვალა
13 აგვისტო 18:21

სკარამუჩი: თეთრ სახლში მუშაობენ ადამიანები, რომლებსაც ტრამპის თავიდან მოშორება სურთ
13 აგვისტო 16:14

ბარსელონაში ტურიზმის წინააღმდეგ აქცია მოეწყო
13 აგვისტო 16:05

ვირჯინიის შტატის (აშშ) გუბერნატორი ტერი მაკოლიფი ულტრანაციონალისტებს დაშლისკენ მოუწოდებს
13 აგვისტო 13:26

რეჯეფ თაიფ ერდოღანი თურქეთსა და გერმანიას შორის ურთიერთობის ნორმალიზებას ბუნდესტაგის არჩევნების შემდეგ ვარაუდობს

მსოფლიო ამბები

English Русский
მსგავსი სიახლეები
 01 აგვისტო 00:01

Forbes რუსი მილიარდერების სიას აქვეყნებს