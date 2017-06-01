პაშა ბანკი - ჟურნალ OK!-ის მწვანე წვეულების პარტნიორი

4 ივლისს გარემოსა და ბუნებრივი რესურსების დაცვის სამინისტროს მხარდაჭერით და პაშა ბანკთან პარტნიორობით ჟურნალ OK!-ის მიერ ორგანიზებული მწვანე წვეულება გაიმართა.

ღონისძიება „თბილისი გარდენსში“ ჩატარდა და მას მთავრობის, ბიზნესისა და შოუ ბიზნესის წარმომადგენლები დაესწრნენ. სტუმრებს საჩუქრად გადაეცათ ნერგები და მიეცათ საშუალება, ენახათ საქართველოს დაცულ ტერიტორიებზე გადაღებული ფილმი.

“2017 წელს პაშა ბანკის მხრიდან არაერთი გარემოსდაცვითი პროექტი იქნა ინიცირებული და განხორციელებული. ჩვენ გვეამაყება, რომ უკვე ათასობით ხის ნერგი დავრგეთ საქართველოს სხვადასხვა რეგიონში. მათ შორის არის ისეთი უნიკალური ქართული ჯიშის ხეებიც, როგორიცაა წითელ ნუსხაში აღრიცხული “იბერიული მუხა”. მოხარული ვართ, რომ მედიაც ჩაერთო “მწვანე პროექტების” მხარდაჭერაში და ეკოლოგიური პრობლემების ცნობადობის ამაღლებაში. აღნიშნული ღონისძიების პარტნიორობა ჩვენი მწვანე კორპორატიული სოციალური პასუხისმგებლობის ხაზის ერთგვარი გაგრძელებაა. მედი გვაქვს, რომ ერთად მუშაობით შევძლებთ მნიშვნელოვანი და დადებითი კვალი დავტოვოთ გარემოზე.” - აღნიშნა პაშა ბანკის საზოგადოებასთან ურთიერთობის და მარკეტინგის დეპარტამენტის უფროსმა, ანანო ქორქიამ.

როგორც გარემოსა და ბუნებრივი რესურსების დაცვის სამინისტროში აცხადებენ, სამინისტრო მიესალმება მედიის, კერძო სექტორისა და სახელმწიფოს თანამშრომლობას მწვანე თემატიკის პოპულარიზაციის საქმეში და მომავალშიც დაუჭერს მხარს მსგავს აქტივობებს იმისათვის, რომ როგორც საზოგადოების, ისე ბიზნესის მაქსიმალურად დიდმა ნაწილმა გაითავისოს ეკოლოგიური პროექტების და ზოგადად ეკო ინიციატივების მნიშვნელობა ჯანსაღი გარემოს შექმნაში.

მაიკო წერეთელი, ჟურნალ OK!-ის აღმასრულებელი დირექტორი: „დღევანდელი საღამო მთლიანად მწვანე თემატიკას მივუძღვენით, გაფორმება და დეკორაციაც ეკო მიდგომებით გავიაზრეთ. დიდი მადლობა გარემოსა და ბუნებრივი რესურსების დაცვის სამინისტროს და პაშა ბანკს მხარდაჭერისთვის, რაც სტიმულს გვაძლევს მწვანე თემატიკაზე მუშაობა გავაგრძელოთ და საზოგადოების უფრო დიდ ნაწილს მივაწოდოთ ინფორმაცია და მეტი ინტერესი გავუჩინოთ ეკო პროექტების მიმართ.“

პაშა ბანკის მიერ განხორციელებულ გარემოს დაცვით პროექტებს შორისაა:

- 2,017 ძირი ქართული ფიჭვის ნერგის დარგვა ბორჯომის მახლობლად 2008 წლის აგვისტოში დამწვარი 260 ჰექტარი ტყის აღდგენითი სამუშაოების ფარგლებში

- აჯამეთის დაცულ ტერიტორიაზე1,000 ძირი ქართული და იმერული მუხის დარგვა; ეს უკანასკნელი შესულია წითელ ნუსხაში და მინიჭებული აქვს გადაშენების საფრთხის პირას მყოფი მცენარის სტატუსი

- პროექტი „აღადგინეს“ ფარგლებში დამატებით 500 ხის დარგვა ბორჯომის ტყის აღსადგენად

- როტარი კლუბი თბილისი ამბასადორის მიერ ინიცირებული ეკო-პროექტის მხარდაჭერა სოფელ კონდოლში, რომლის ფარგლებშიც მოხდა სკოლის ეზოში სკვერის გაშენება, ხეების დარგვა და ეკო-კლუბის ჩამოყალიბება

- 1 ივნისს, ბავშვთა საერთაშორისო დღესთან დაკავშირებით Georgia Today-ისთან ერთად განხორციელებული პროექტის ფარგლებში თბილისის ათი სკოლისთვის ქართული სოჭის ნერგების საჩუქრად გადაცემა.

პაშა ბანკი 2017 წელს კიდევ არაერთი გარემოსდაცვითი პროექტის განხორციელებას გეგმავს.

PASHA Bank – Partner of Green Party by OK Georgia Magazine

OK Georgia Magazine held a Green Party at Tbilisi Gardens, organized with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection of Georgia, and in partnership with PASHA Bank. The event was attended by Georgian government officials, representatives of the business, show-business and media sectors. Guests of the green party were treated to plants and a short film screening on Georgia’s protected areas was then held.

“Throughout the year 2017 PASHA Bank initiated and realized a number of environmental projects. We are proud to say that we have planted thousands of trees in different parts of Georgia. Among them there are unique Georgian trees like Iberian Oak, which is in the Red List of threatened species of plants. We are glad that media is now supporting Green Projects as well as this will help raising awareness regarding ecological problems. Partnership of this event is a continuation of our green CSR activities. We hope that together we will leave an important and positive footprint on environment.” – commented Anano Korkia, Head of PR and Marketing Department of PASHA Bank.

As the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection states, it fully supports the partnership of state and private sectors together with the media in advocating and promoting green, eco-friendly projects and will be actively supporting such activities in the future, in order to raise public and business awareness towards the importance of eco-friendly initiatives in creating a healthier living environment.

“We’ve dedicated this evening to the green theme entirely. Even the decorations of the event were made with an ecological approach. I would like to thank the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection of Georgia and PASHA Bank for their support; motivating us to continue our work on green, eco-friendly projects, informing more members of the public and raising their interest in eco projects” Maia Tsereteli, Executive Director of OK Magazine Georgia said at the event.

Among the green projects carried out and supported by PASHA Bank are:

- 2017 Georgian Pine Trees planted on behalf of PASHA Bank partners to rehabilitate the forest that got burnt down in August 2008 in Borjomi area

- 1,000 Georgian Oak (Quercus Iberica) and Imeretian Oak (Quercus Imeretina) trees planted in Ajameti Managed Reserve, the latter being in the Red List of threatened species of plants

- 500 trees planted in scope of campaign “Aghadgine” near Borjomi

- Support of the green project by Rotary Club Tbilisi Ambassador to carry out an eco-project in Kondoli village (Telavi region, Kakheti), which implied planting of trees in the school yard, building a playground and formation of the eco-club.

- Donation of Caucasian Fir trees to ten schools in Tbilisi in scope of Georgia Today’s SCR project on International Children’s day, June 1.

During 2017 PASHA Bank plans to carry out other eco projects as well.

