პაშა ბანკის მხარდაჭერით კიდევ ერთი გარემოს დაცვითი პროექტი განხორციელდა

1 ივნისს ბავშვთა დაცვის საერთაშორისო დღესთან დაკავშირებით პაშა ბანკმა თბილისის ათ სკოლას, რომელიც პროექტის ორგანიზატორის “Georgia Today”-ს მიერ იქნა წინასწარ შერჩეული, კავკასიური სოჭის ნერგები გადასცა ამავე სკოლების ეზოებში დასარგავად. ნერგებთან ერთად თითოეულ სკოლას ასევე გადაეცა „Georgia Today“-ის ახალი გაზეთი “Georgia Today Education”, რომელიც სკოლის მოსწავლეების და სტუდენტებისთვის არის განკუთვნილი და მათ ინგლისური ენის დახვეწაში დაეხმარება.

კავკასიური სოჭი (ლათ. Abies Nordmanniana) ფიჭვისებრთა ოჯახის მარადმწვანე წიწვოვანი ხეა, რომელიც გავრცელებულია კავკასიაში, უმეტესწილად - საქართველოში და თავისი ფორმის გამო მსოფლიოში ცნობილია როგორც ბუნებრივი საახალწლო ნაძვის ხე. კავკასიური სოჭის ნერგების შესყიდვა მოხდა სოციალური საწარმო Green Life-ისგან, რომელიც მიზნად ისახავს კავკასიური სოჭის ნერგების მოშენებას ახორციელებს.

„პაშა ბანკი, დაპირებისამებრ, აგრძელებს მწვანე პროექტების მხარდაჭერას. ამჯერად დიდი სიხარულით ჩავერთეთ გაზეთ “Georgia Today Education”-ის ინიციატივაში და პირველი ივნისის აღსანიშნავად მათ მიერ შერჩეულ სკოლებს გადავეცით კავკასიური სოჭის ათ-ათი ნერგი მათივე ეზოებში დასარგავად. ჩვენ ვთვლით, რომ ეკოლოგიური განათლების გაღრმავება სკოლის მოსწავლეებში და მათი უშუალოდ ჩართვა „მწვანე აქტივობებში“ უზრუნველყოფს მათ მეტად ინფორმირებულ და პასუხისმგებლიან მოქალაქეებად ჩამოყალიბებას.“ - აღნიშნა ანანო ქორქიამ, პაშა ბანკის საზოგადოებასთან ურთიერთობის და მარკეტინგის დეპარტამენტის უფროსმა.

“ჩვენი ყოველთვიური გაზეთი, რომლის მთავარი რედაქტორიც გახლავართ, ისეთ სოციალურ თემებს ეხება, როგორიცაა ბავშვებში გარემოს დაცვის სწავლება. ვთვლი, რომ ხის ნერგების სკოლებისთვის გადაცემა ნამდვილად სასიხარულო ფაქტია და ბავშვებიც ხალისით შეხვდნენ „Georgia Today Education“-ის და პაშა ბანკის წარმომადგენლებს. ის დადებითი ენერგია, რაც დაგვხვდა, მაძლევს საბაბს ვიფიქრო, რომ ისინი ნამდვილად კარგად მოუვლიან საკუთარი ხელით დარგულ ნერგებს. დარგვითი სამუშაოების გარდა, ბავშვებმა ასევე გამოავლინეს ინგლისური ენის ცოდნა მცირე კითხვით კონკურსში და მონაწილეობისთვის ჩემი წიგნი „ვამპირული ომები“ გადაეცათ. აღნიშნულ წიგნში ადამიანების მიერ გარემოსადმი არასწორი მოპყრობაა აღწერილი და ასწავლის, თუ როგორ უნდა მოვუაროთ ჩვენს პლანეტას. მე დიდ იმედს ვამყარებ საქართველოს მომავალ თაობაზე და ისეთ ორგანიზაციებზე, როგორიც ჩვენ და პაშა ბანკი ვართ, რადგან ისინი ზრუნავენ გარემოსდაცვითი საკითხების კომუნიკაციაზე. მჯერა, რომ ჩემი სამივე შვილი მალე უკეთეს მსოფლიოში გაიზრდება.” - ქეით დევისი, “Georgia Today Education”-ის მთავარი რედაქტორი.

პაშა ბანკის მიერ განხორციელებულ გარემოს დაცვით პროექტებს შორისაა:

- 2017 ძირი ქართული ფიჭვის ნერგის დარგვა ბორჯომის მახლობლად 2008 წლის აგვისტოში დამწვარი 260 ჰექტარი ტყის აღდგენითი სამუშაოების ფარგლებში

- აჯამეთის დაცულ ტერიტორიაზე1000 ძირი ქართული და იმერული მუხის დარგვა; ეს უკანასკნელი შესულია წითელ ნუსხაში და მინიჭებული აქვს გადაშენების საფრთხის პირას მყოფი მცენარის სტატუსი.

- პროექტი „აღადგინეს“ ფარგლებში დამატებით 500 ხის დარგვა ბორჯომის ტყის აღსადგენად

- როტარი კლუბი თბილისი ამბასადორის მიერ ინიცირებული ეკო-პროექტის მხარდაჭერა სოფელ კონდოლში, რომლის ფარგლებშიც მოხდა სკოლის ეზოში სკვერის გაშენება, ხეების დარგვა და ეკო-კლუბის ჩამოყალიბება

პაშა ბანკი 2017 წელს კიდევ არაერთი გარემოსდაცვითი პროექტის განხორციელებას გეგმავს.

PASHA Bank Funds Yet Another Eco Project

To celebrate the International Children's Day on June 1st PASHA Bank donated Caucasian Fir trees to ten schools in Tbilisi to be planted in their yards. The schools were selected by “Georgia Today” - the initiator of the project. Together with the plants each school received copies of newspaper “Georgia Today Education” - a new edition by “Georgia Today” aimed at helping school pupils and students to improve their English language skills.

Caucasian Fir (Abies Nordmanniana) is evergreen, coniferous tree in the pine family, native to the Caucasus, mainly Georgia and is known worldwide as a natural Christmas Tree because of its shape. The plants were purchased from the social enterprise “Green Life” that nurtures Caucasian Fir seedlings in Georgia.

“As announced earlier this year, PASHA Bank continues supporting green projects and initiatives. This time we have eagerly joined a project organized by newspaper “Georgia Today Education” and on the International Children’s Day we gave ten Caucasian Fir plants to each school to be planted in their yards. We firmly believe that providing green education to youth and their direct involvement in the green projects will lead them to being more aware of and responsible towards environmental issues.” - commented Anano Korkia, Head of PR and Marketing Department of PASHA Bank.

„As the executive editor of a monthly newspaper for schools which actively highlights social issues, such as the need for children to take better care of their environment, the chance to donate trees was very exciting. The children met the „Georgia Today Education“ and PASHA Bank team with so much energy- I have no doubt they'll take great care of the trees they planted in their school yard! It was also great to see their English language ability when we ran a reading competition in class afterwards. The prizes were my books – „Vampiruli Omebi“ - which, while of the fantasy genre, themselves focus on how people mistreat the world and need to take better care of it. I have high hopes for the future generations of Georgia as there are many organizations- like ours and PASHA Bank, raising awareness about these important issues. I have no doubt my three young children will soon be growing up in a much better world.“ – said Kate Davies, executive editor of “Georgia Today Education”.

Among the green projects carried out and supported by PASHA Bank are:

- 2017 Georgian Pine Trees planted on behalf of PASHA Bank partners to rehabilitate the forest that got burnt down in August 2008 in Borjomi area

- 1,000 Georgian Oak (Quercus Iberica) and Imeretian Oak (Quercus Imeretina) trees planted in Ajameti Managed Reserve, the latter being in the Red List of threatened species of plants

- 500 trees planted in scope of campaign “Aghadgine” near Borjomi

- Support of the green project by Rotary Club Tbilisi Ambassador to carry out an eco-project in Kondoli village (Telavi region, Kakheti), which implied planting of trees in the school yard, building a playground and formation of the eco-club.

During 2017 PASHA Bank plans to carry out other eco projects as well.

