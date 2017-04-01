„გაციფრულდი“ და „გაქლაუდდი - „Huawei ინტელქტუალურ სამყაროში ზრდის ახალ პოტენციალს იკვლევს

ჩინეთის ქალაქ შენჟენში, Huawei-ის საერთაშორისო ანლიტიკოსთა სამიტი გაიმართა, რომელსაც 500-ზე მეტი საერთაშორისო ანალიტიკოსი, მედიის წარმომადგენლები და სხვადასხვა დარგის სპეციალისტები დაესწრნენ.

სამიტს გლობალური ინფორმაციული და საკომუნიკაციო გადაწყვეტილებების ლიდერმა კომპანია Huawei-მ უმასპინძლა და კომპანიის უახლესი ინოვაციები, ბიზნეს პრაქტიკა, ქლაუდის მომსახურების, ვიდეოს, Internet of Things (IoT), ხელოვნური ინტელექტისა და ციფრული ტრანსფორმაციის საკითხები და სტრატეგია წარმოადგინა.

სამიტი Huawei-ს სტრატეგიის მიმოხილვით კომპანიის აღმასრულებელმა დირექტორმა ერიკ სიუმ გახსნა: ”ინტელექტუალური სამყაროსკენ მოგზაურობა უკვე დაწყებულია. ტექნოლოგიების მრავალწლიანი კვლევისა და ინოვაციების შესწავლის შედეგად, ინდუსტრია ვითარდება და ბიზნესის წინაშე უდიდესი შესაძლებლობები იხსნება. Huawei გააგრძელებს კავშირების გაღრმავებას, მონაცემთა გადაცემის არხების გაფართოვებას და ციფრულ გარდაქმნებზე მუშაობას. საინფორმაციო და საკომუნიკაციო ტექნოლოგიებსა და სმარტ ხელსაწყოებზე ფოკუსირებით, ჩვენ შევძლებთ ინტელექტუალურ სამყაროში მიმდინარე პროგრესის სათავეში ვიყოთ.”

სიუმ განმარტა, თუ როგორ გახდა ქლაუდის სერვისი, საბაზისო ბიზნეს მოდელი მოკლე დროში და აღნიშნა, რომ 2017 წლიდან Huawei-ის მთავარი ფოკუსი საჯარო ქლაუდ მომსახურება იქნება. კომპანია მაქსიმალური ინვესტიციის ჩადებას გეგმავს საჯარო ქლაუდ პლატფორმის შესაქმნელად, რომელიც Huawei-ის ე.წ. ”ქლაუდ ოჯახის” საძირკველი გახდება.

სამიტზე, Huawei-ის აღამსრულებელმა დირექტორმა და სტრატეგიული მარკეტინგის მთავარმა სპეციალისტმა უილიამ სიუმ, განიხილა ციფრული ტრანსფორმაციის მიერ შემოთავაზებული ახალი შესაძლებლობები და ღნიშნა, რომ გლობალური ურთიერთკავშირის 2017 წლის ინდექსის კვლევამ დაადგინა, რომ მსოფლიოში გაციფრულების ტენდენცია მზარდია. ქლაუდის სისტემაში ინვესტიციები კი იზრდება, როგორც რეგიონული, ასევე ეროვნული მასშტაბით. ეს კომპანიებს სწრაფად გაციფრულებაში დაეხმარება.”

უილიამ სიუმ აღნიშნა, რომ საინფორმაციო და საკომუნიკაციო ტექნოლოგიები ეკონომიკური ზრდის მნიშვნელოვანი ნაწილია სწორედ ამიტომ, ”Huawei” რეკომენდაციას უწევს ქვეყნებს და კომპანიებს, დაუთმონ ყურადება ციფრულ გარდაქმნას, როგორც ზრდის

საწინდარს, მისდიონ განვითარების გზას და განიხილონ ინვესტიციის შესაძლებლობები ისეთი მიმართულებებით, როგორებიც არის ქლაუდი და IoT, რათა ტექნოლოგიური განვითარებისგან მაქსიმალური სარგებელი მიიღონ.

Huawei-ის აღმასრულებელმა დირექტორმა და პროდუქტებისა და გადაწყვეტათა პრეზიდენტმა რაიან დინგმა თავის პრეზენტაციაში დამსწრეებს შეახსენა, რომ ”გასული წლის სამიტზე დადებული პირობა - All-Cloud-ის ევოლუციაზე ეზრუნათ, შესრულებულია. ახლა კი მთავარი მიზანი მისი კომერციალიზაციაა. „Huawei საკუთარი თავის პოზიციონირებას ახდენს, როგორც კომპანია, რომელსაც შეუძლია, დაეხმაროს ოპერატორებს თავიანთ ვიდეო ბიზნესში წარმატების მიღწევაში. ჩვენი All-Cloud და ვიდეო სტრატეგიები სიმბიოზური ეკოსისტემის მხარდაჭერას მოითხოვს. Huawei მიესალმება პარტნიორებს თანამშრომლობისთვის, საინფორმაციო-საკომუნიკაციო ტექნოლოგიების ინდუსტრიის გასავითარებლად.”

კომპანიაში აცხადებენ, რომ Huawei გამჭვირვალობის, თანამშრომლობისა და ეკოსისტემაში გაზიარებული წარმატების პრინციპების ერთგულია. კომპანიამ გააორმაგა მომხარებელზე ორიენტირებული მუშაობა და გასული რამდენიმე წლის განმავლობაში, დარგობრივი კავშირები, ბიზნეს კავშირები და დეველოპერთა პლატფორმები განავითარა. Huawei-ის მიზანია, თითოეულ პარტნიორს თავისი უნიკალური ძლიერი მხარეების მაქსიმალური პოტენციალის გამოყენებაში დაეხმაროს და ამ გზით, მდგრადი სიმბიოზური ეკოსისტემის შექმნას შეუწყოს ხელი.

”Huawei”-ის ანალიტიკოსთა პირველი გლობალური სამიტი 2004 წელს ჩატარდა და მას შემდეგ ყოველწლიურად ტარდება 14 წლის განმავლობაში. სამიტი, მსოფლიოს სხვადასხვა ქვეყნიდან ჩასულ დარგის ექსპერტებს, ყოველწლიურად აძლევს საშუალებას ღიად ისაუბრონ სხვადასხვა განსახილველი საკითხებისა და ტენდენციების შესახებ და ერთმანეთს თავიანთი ხედვა გაუზიარონ.

Go Digital, Go Cloud: Huawei Explores New Growth Potential in an Intelligent World

Over 500 industry analysts, media representatives, and opinion leaders across a range of disciplines gathered in Shenzhen today for the 14th annual Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS). Hosted by leading global information and communications (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei Technologies, the analyst summit will highlight Huawei's latest innovations, business practices, and solutions in domains like cloud services, video, the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and digital transformation. Huawei will also take this opportunity to discuss its strategy in these domains.

Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating CEO, opened the summit with an in-depth overview of the company's strategy. "The journey to an intelligent world has already begun," he said. "Many years of exploration and innovation in technology are driving industry development, presenting huge business opportunities. Huawei will remain committed to building more connections, enlarging data pipes, and driving digital transformation. By focusing on ICT infrastructure and smart devices, we will enable this intelligent world and drive its ongoing progress."

Xu went on to discuss how providing cloud services has already become a basic business model. "Beginning in 2017, Huawei will focus on public cloud services. We will invest heavily in building an open and trusted public cloud platform, which will be the foundation of a Huawei Cloud Family. This family will include public clouds we develop together with operators, and public clouds that we operate on our own."

Huawei's Rotating CEO, Eric Xu, opens with a keynote at the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2017 in Shenzhen

William Xu, Executive Director and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer at Huawei, expanded on Eric's keynote to discuss new opportunities brought about by digital transformation. "Digital transformation opens up immense new potential for value-driven growth in traditional industries," he said. "Naturally, industries are eager to tap into this potential. According to findings from the 2017 Global Connectivity Index, digitization is gaining momentum around the globe. Investment in cloud computing is ramping up on a regional and national scale, and the cloud is seeing broader application. This will help industries go digital—and fast."

William Xu noted that ICT infrastructure is an important pillar of national economic growth, and that the cloud in particular is key to unleashing the power of connectivity. For this reason,

Huawei recommends that countries and industries turn their attention to digital transformation as a driver for growth, and pursue greater development and investment opportunities in emerging fields like cloud computing, IoT, and big data in order to reap the benefits of technological development.

Huawei’s Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, William Xu, talks about digital transformation and new opportunities

In his presentation, Ryan Ding, Executive Director and President of Products & Solutions at Huawei, reminded attendees that "during last year's summit, we made a commitment to advocate, promote, and lead the All-Cloud evolution. We have done this, and have now shifted our focus to getting All-Cloud off the ground and driving commercialization. Beyond this, as we stand at the edge of a trillion-dollar video market, Huawei is also positioning itself as an enabler of operator and vertical success in their video businesses. Our All-Cloud and video strategies require the support of a symbiotic ecosystem. Huawei welcomes partners with open arms to collaboratively push for new growth in the ICT industry ecosystem."

Ryan Ding, Huawei’s President of Product & Solutions, sums up Huawei’s strategy for implementing All-Cloud, enabling video, and building the industry ecosystem

Huawei adheres to principles of openness, collaboration, and shared success across the ecosystem. The company has doubled down on its commitment to customer-centricity, and over the past few years has stepped up its efforts to develop and invest in industry alliances, business alliances, open source communities, and developer platforms. Huawei's goal is to help each of its partners maximize the potential of their unique strengths, thereby growing the industry and cultivating a sustainable, symbiotic ecosystem.

The first HAS was held in 2004, and has continued annually for 14 consecutive years. This year's summit runs from April 11 to 13, with multiple parallel sessions. Attendees include industry experts from around the world, all of whom provide their unique insight into a variety of topics and trends.

